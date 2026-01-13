Oba Akran’s Departure’s Great Loss, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the passing of the revered Oba of Badagry (Paramount Ruler of Badagry Kingdom) and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Babatunde Akran, the Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, who joined his ancestors at the age of 89.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the departure of Oba Akran as a great loss not only to the people of Badagry but also to Lagos and Nigeria at large because of his remarkable impact as a respected monarch in Nigeria.

He said the revered king, who was on the throne for nearly 49 years, is a traditional ruler known for his wisdom, cultural preservation, and advocacy for Badagry’s development.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the people of Badagry and the family of the late Oba Akran of Badagry, over the passage of the paramount ruler, saying his departure is a great loss to the traditional institution in the State.