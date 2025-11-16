Oba Akiolu: Why I Haven’t Sued FG Over Lagos’ Special Status

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwan Akiolu, has given fresh insights into why he has refrained from dragging the Federal Government to court over the prolonged denial of a constitutionally backed special status for Lagos State.

The monarch spoke on Friday when he received a delegation of the Conference of Principals of Federal Government Colleges and Unity Schools, led by the Federal Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, at his Iga Idunganran Palace.

Oba Akiolu, who addressed a range of national issues during the courtesy visit, said Lagos bears the weight of national responsibilities without matching federal support. He, however, insisted that legal confrontation with the Federal Government was not an option he is prepared to pursue.

According to him, pressure has mounted over the years for Lagos to assert its constitutional rights in court but his decision has been guided by wisdom, national stability and a sense of responsibility. He said the conversation on special status for Lagos is not new, reminding his visitors of historical agreements dating back to colonial times, including arrangements on revenue from ports and exports.

The monarch also expressed concerns about the state of the nation, especially in the areas of education, youth behaviour, moral values and corruption.

He referenced recent directives on computer-based O-level examinations, questioning the country’s preparedness due to power challenges, among others, even as he praised the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, as “a seasoned educator” Oba Akiolu urged all education stakeholders to collectively address the moral decay among young people.

“We must all be involved. Appeal to the students; don’t just teach them. Guide them. Nigeria is abundantly blessed, and that is why our people excel anywhere they go.” He advised parents to take a more active role in raising their children rather than leaving the work entirely to teachers, and encouraged educators to make financial plans for life after service.

The monarch also touched on religious institutions, noting that corruption within churches and mosques requires urgent attention. He stressed the need to distinguish between paganism and traditional cultural values, saying traditional institutions do not promote fraud or wrongdoing.

On the historical weakening of monarchies, he said traditional rulers must reflect on what actions have been taken since the colonial era to reclaim their rightful roles in governance and cultural preservation, which he said were bastardised by the colonialists.

Returning to the issue of Lagos, Oba Akiolu said the metropolitan nature of the state demands policies that recognise long-term residents, who have contributed to its growth. “Lagos people are very accommodating. We don’t discriminate. I have been advocating for special status for Lagos and other deserving states.

The pressure on our infrastructure, roads, water, and electricity makes it very urgent.” He revealed that he had previously written to the Attorney General of the Federation, but refrained from initiating legal action because of his moral responsibility as a father figure in the nation.

“How would it look if my son were president and I took the Federal Government to court? I am a lawyer; I know my rights. But I also know the right time and the implications.” The monarch expressed confidence in Nigeria’s future, saying the country will become greater with sincerity and collective effort.

He urged citizens to pay their taxes, noting that he personally paid over N30 million incorporate tax two years ago. Earlier in her remarks, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir praised the Oba of Lagos for his unwavering support for education and youth development.

“Your Majesty, we appreciate the fatherly role you continue to play in promoting learning, discipline and moral guidance. Unity Schools hold Lagos in high regard, and we value the partnership we enjoy with the state,” she said.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Conference of Principals to maintaining high standards in Federal Government Colleges across Lagos and the country.

The visit also featured discussions on discipline, moral upbringing, educational reforms and strengthening ties between Unity Schools and Lagos communities.