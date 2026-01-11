Oba Akiolu Urges Stronger Parental Role As Igunuko Festival Begins

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has urged parents and guardians to play a more proactive role in curbing the growing menace of drug abuse among young people, describing the trend as a serious threat to families and society.

The monarch made the call on Sunday while receiving members of the Igunuko masquerade adherents at his palace in Lagos, ahead of the commencement of the 2026 Igunuko Festival.

Oba Akiolu expressed concern over the increasing involvement of youths in substance abuse, warning that if left unchecked, it could undermine the future of the nation.

He stressed that parents and guardians must pay closer attention to the company their children keep, their daily activities and the values they are exposed to.

According to him, early moral instruction, discipline and proper upbringing at home remain the first line of defence against drug addiction and other social vices.

The Oba also assured Nigerians that the country would continue to experience progress and peaceful coexistence, noting that collective responsibility and moral uprightness are essential for national development.

Commending the Igunuko adherents for preserving indigenous culture and promoting unity, Oba Akiolu said traditional institutions and cultural groups play a vital role in shaping the character of the younger generation.

He further called on community leaders, religious bodies and government agencies to collaborate with families to intensify awareness campaigns and establish support structures that would help youths live productive, drug-free lives.

The visit by the leadership of the Igunuko masquerade marked the formal commencement of the 2026 Igunuko Festival and highlighted the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between traditional institutions and the indigenous heritage of Lagos.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the Nddaso of Lagos and Head of the Igunuko Masquerade, Oloye Musibau Adigun Olukotun, said the delegation came to pay homage to the Oba in line with age-long tradition before the start of their annual rites, which will last for 21 days.

He explained that seeking the royal blessing of the Oba symbolises respect for the throne, unity among the people and continuity of the ancient customs of Lagos.

Olukotun described the Igunuko masquerade as one of the oldest and most revered cultural institutions in the state, noting that beyond its colourful displays, it represents a powerful spiritual force believed to protect the community, cleanse the land of negative influences and promote peace, harmony and moral discipline.

He added that the festival also serves as an avenue for educating younger generations about their history, traditions and values, while strengthening bonds among indigenes and visitors.

Beyond its spiritual significance, Olukotun said the Igunuko Festival contributes to cultural tourism in Lagos, attracting spectators from across the country and stimulating economic activities.

He thanked the Oba of Lagos for his continued support for indigenous culture and prayed for a peaceful, successful and spiritually rewarding Igunuko season for Lagos and its people.