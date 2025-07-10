Oba Akiolu, Others Offer Prayers For Peaceful Lagos LG Polls

Ahead of the Lagos local government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on Wednesday led a special prayer session at his Idunganran Palace to seek divine guidance and ensure a peaceful electoral process across the state.

The session, held in collaboration with Islamic clerics under the League of Imams in Lagos Island, was spearheaded by the Chief Imam of Sabba Mosque, Isale-Eko, Imam Abdulbari Sabba.

“We pray to God to guide us and for peace to reign in the Saturday local government election,” Imam Sabba said. “It is the tradition of Oba Rilwan Akiolu to organise interfaith prayers ahead of major elections to ensure peace and order in Lagos Island and the state at large.”

The monarch and the clerics used the occasion to call on Lagos residents to eschew violence and conduct themselves peacefully before, during, and after the election. They emphasized the importance of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect in advancing the democratic process.

The prayer session is part of a series of interfaith events lined up ahead of the polls. Thursday’s session will feature Christian prayers under the aegis of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), continuing the tradition of inclusivity and spiritual preparation for a hitch-free electoral exercise.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is expected to conduct the elections across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.