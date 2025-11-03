Oba Akiolu Faults Trump’s Claims

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday criticised President of United States, Donald Trump, over his claim that Christians are being killed in Nigeria.

Akiolu described the comment as incorrect and capable of creating unnecessary tension, insisting such remarks misrepresent Nigeria’s reality and unfairly portray the nation. Speaking yesterday in his palace after marking his 82nd birthday, the traditional ruler said Nigerians of different faiths had co-existed peacefully for decades.

He noted that both Christians and Muslims have shared communities, celebrations, and challenges, reinforcing unity in spite of occasional security issues. According to him, criminal activities and terrorism in parts of the country are not directed at any religion but are acts of misguided individuals and groups.

He appealed to international leaders to verify information before issuing official statements, stressing that careless comments can damage Nigeria’s global image. The traditional ruler said national unity remains essential, warning that Nigeria cannot afford internal division at a sensitive period of economic and security reforms.