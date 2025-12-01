Oba Akiolu Announces Dec 27 For Ejo Festival

...2025 Festival to honour Jakande, Otedola, Abibatu Mogaji

…Oba Warns Against Abuse of Eyo Tradition

…Unveils Four Newly Approved White Cap Chiefs

Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwanu Aremu Osuolale Akiolu, has announced that the Adamu Orisa, popularly known as Eyo Festival, will hold on December 27, 2025.

He made this known in his Iga Iduganran palace, during a press briefing, affirming that preparations are in advanced stages to host thousands of Lagos indigenes, residents and visitors in a celebration of the city’s storied cultural heritage.

Announcing the festival schedule, which will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the monarch outlined three major activities already lined up.

He confirmed that Eyin Ogba Day will hold at its traditional venue, cautioning that the solemn event must not be misinterpreted or used to settle personal scores or long-standing grievances.

According to the revered monarch, this year’s Eyo Festival is dedicated to the memory of three eminent Lagosians-former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Sir Michael Otedola, as well as the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji, former Iyaloja-General of Lagos.

The Oba further disclosed that the sacred Itaji (Were) rites will take place between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on festival day, stressing the need to preserve the spiritual purity of the processions and prevent their exploitation by individuals or groups.

Reaffirming that Eyo remains an exclusive Lagos Island heritage, Oba Akiolu condemned the staging of the masquerade in areas such as Agege and Mushin, describing such acts as distortions of history and violations of long-standing cultural norms.

Issuing a stern caution, he warned miscreants and street urchins to steer clear of festival routes, assuring that security agencies will be fully mobilised to maintain order and ensure a peaceful and dignified celebration reflective of Lagos values.

Oba Akiolu also dismissed misconceptions surrounding the festival, emphasising that Eyo is not idol worship, but a symbolic expression of unity, identity and the cultural soul of Lagos.

To ease movement and boost participation on festival day, Oba Akiolu disclosed that 100 buses would be deployed to convey residents, particularly from the mainland, to reduce traffic congestion and encourage widespread community participation.

In a significant infrastructural announcement, the monarch revealed plans to sandfill the Osborne foreshore to create a cultural arena twice the size of Tafawa Balewa Square, which will serve as the venue for the 2026 Eyo Festival.

The proposed complex, according to him, will feature a high-rise building, event halls and recreational facilities designed to support cultural tourism and future festivals.

In a related development, which further strengthens the Lagos traditional institution, the Oba also unveiled four distinguished sons of Isale Eko who have been officially approved and gazetted as Paramount Traditional White Cap Chiefs.

The newly gazetted Chiefs are: Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki – Ogboni Iduntafa of Lagos (Akarigbere Royal Class)z Engr. Ajibade Ismail Nosiru Ayeni – Eletu Odibo of Lagos (Head, Akarigbere Royal Class), Chief Adebola Olalekan Dosunmu, Olorogun Adodo of Lagos (Akarigbere Royal Class) and Chief Lookman Bolaji Oluwa – Onisemo of Lagos of the Ogalade Tuling Class

While congratulating the new chiefs, Oba Akiolu urged them to uphold the values of love, fairness and equity, and to remain close to their communities as they step into the revered roles formerly held by their ancestors.

Their elevation, approved by the Lagos State Government, reflects what palace officials describe as the monarch’s foresight in safeguarding the cultural, historical and spiritual identity of Lagos while integrating modern leadership principles.

Described as men of exceptional integrity and professional excellence across fields such as architecture, engineering, governance and cultural advocacy, the newly installed chiefs bring a blend of tradition and contemporary expertise expected to further enrich the Lagos traditional council.

They are expected to assume possession of their respective palaces in line with palace directives.