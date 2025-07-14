The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with the Ijebu people over the passing of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona who died on Sunday, at the age of 91.

Speaker Abbas, who extolled the virtues of the respected monarch, said he will be remembered for his forthright leadership and sincerity of purpose during his reign over Ijebuland.

The speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, bemoaned the loss of two great Nigerians Oba Adetona and former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on the same day.

While noting that Oba Adetona became the Awujale in 1960 and ruled Ijebuland for about 65 years, Speaker Abbas stated that the impact of his reign was felt beyond Ogun State, making him one of the kings to have hosted and counseled serving presidents.

As one of the country’s longest-reigning traditional rulers, Speaker Abbas said the late Awujale was a blessing to the Ijebu people, rallying them towards the development of the land, and making Ojude Oba (the king’s court), an annual festival that is now attracting global attention to Ijebuland.

The speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Oba Adetona Jannatul Firdaus, while extending his condolences to the people and the government of Ogun State.