Oba Adetona Protected Cultural Heritage Of Ijebuland – Madein

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, has mourned the passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, describing it as a monumental loss to Nigeria and Ijebuland in particular.

In a condolence statement issued on Monday, Dr. Madein expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the revered monarch, stating that she received the news “with a heavy heart.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of the esteemed Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who has now joined his ancestors.”

She extended her heartfelt condolences to the Adetona family, especially Olori Oluwakemi Adetona and Princess Adetoun Adetona, praying that they find comfort in their shared memories and strength during this difficult time.

Describing the late monarch’s demise as a significant loss beyond his immediate family, Dr. Madein said his death touches the entire Ijebu-Ode community, Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large.

“His leadership, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Ijebuland will be deeply missed. His legacy and the impact he made during his reign will remain enduring.”

She also sympathized with the Anikilaiya Ruling House, the government and people of Ijebu-Ode, the Ijebu Traditional Council, and the Ogun State Council of Obas.

In her message, Dr. Madein conveyed special condolences to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, whom she referred to as “my dear brother,” and praised Oba Adetona for being a father figure to many.

“May the soul of the late monarch rest in perfect peace, and may the Adetona family find solace in the cherished memories of his remarkable life and legacy.”