Oba Adetona: Footprints Of A Legend

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona ascended the throne as Awujale of Ijebu land at the very young age of 26 after cutting short his studies in the United Kingdom. It was unusual for the people to crown a king whose birth did not come at the time his father was on the throne. Adetona’s father, Prince Rufai Adetona Adeleke, son of Oba Adeleke, Ogbagba Agbotewole I, was never an Oba and was very much alive when the son was elevated on April 2, 1960.

Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo applied the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ by amending the law to smoothen the coronation. Indeed, there could have been a pact between Adetona and his maker. Here was a man who was suspended from office by a state governor and was going to be deposed on January 2, 1984.

Twenty four hours to time, there was the Muhammadu Buhari coup. The governor was sacked and the judiciary restored the Oba. The Awujale was a man of honour. It therefore did not come as a surprise when Adetona joined his ancestors on July 13, 2025 and was buried according to Islamic rites, contrary to tradition.

The king had made it clear as early as 2005 that he did not want to be buried with human heads as honour. The Chief Imam of Ijebu Ode while defending the nontraditional funeral made it clear that the Awujale called a meeting of religious leaders, including Muslims, Christians and Traditionalists and demanded to know if they would be happy to have their children accompany his corpse to the grave. They all answered in the negative. Credit should go to the Chief Imam for coming out boldly to defend the traditional ruler in death. Some Traditionalists were not happy that they were relegated to the background in the funeral rites.

They needed to be reminded of their pact with the Awujale while he lived. The Muslim cleric went further to say that the Awujale would not be the first Ijebu monarch to be buried according to Islamic injunctions. He cited the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye and the Dagburewe of Idowa who had been buried without Traditionalists playing a major role. Apparently, due to the level of Adetona’s exposure and the circumstances surrounding his enthronement as Oba, he tried to liberalise the rules. And in so doing, his death saved a lot of lives, for Ijebu Land would have been turned to a massive head hunting ground as from July 13.

Change is constant. In England, Prince Charles also changed the rules during his coronation in 2023. One remarkable departure was the invitation of other faiths, especially the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis. According to history when King Richard I ascended the throne on September 3, 1189, Jews were not allowed to participate.

King Charles, as de jure head of the Church of England, moved a little bit away from the Coronation Act of 1688. He sought to include other religions, reflective of the new order where London has a Muslim Mayor and 10 Downing Street had hosted a non-Anglican as Prime Minister, not the United Kingdom. The Archbishop of Canterbury still played his role, to fulfil religious righteousness.

By embracing change, Oba Adetona deserves accolades, even in death. The humanity in him was visible. Streets in Ijebu Ode and environs were not paved with human skulls, like towns in Myanmar’s Wa Region of yore. Life was not halted because of one powerful individual’s demise.

The Awujale was futuristic. His people were saved from the embarrassment that engulfed Egba land following the death of the Alake in 2005. Oba Oyebade Lipede’s body went missing. There were insinuations that his wife was part of a scheme to keep tradition away from religion in the burial plans. In this modern day and age, custodians of culture should learn from the Awujale.

The Ijebu Ode of 2025 is not going to be exactly like the Ijebu Ode of 1825. Times have changed. The Ijebu are not just Yoruba, they are Nigerians, part of the West African Sub Region and citizens of the Globe. Laws and Tradition must reflect the new order. Other traditional rulers need to do away with this practice of being buried with human heads. It is improper to complain about racism when some cultures still permit human sacrifice. In 1893, the Egba and colonial Britain reached an agreement to end slave trade and human sacrifice. We hope that the past does not relieve itself anywhere in the country. If sacrifice has to be made, there are alternatives. Some cultures have replaced humans with animals.

In the Ohafia/Abam axis of Abia State, war dancers have dropped human skulls as part of their regalia. They use artificial skulls. Killing of any sort should be treated as a crime. Adetona brought peace and honour to Ijebu Land. The Ojude Oba festival has gone global, attracting tourists and investors to Ijebu Ode.

The manner of his burial is a plus to the land and people. Now investors and tourists will flood the place, without fear of losing their heads. It is to the credit of the departed Awujale that under him, Ijebu Land produced a military Vice President, Gen. Oladipo Diya, and a civilian Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Awolowo also rose to be the most powerful man in the General Yakubu Gowon regime. Adios, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (May 10, 1934 – July 13, 2025).