Oba Adebisi Installs Eesa, Yeye-Loja, Balogun Of Okeolooru Obalufon Town

The Olokeolooru Obalufon of Okeolooru Obalufon land in Boluwaduro Local Government area of Osun State, His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Adebisi Mukiala Micheal Oyegbadebo Nitoriolaomoni I, has installed the Eesa, Yeye-Loja, Balogun of Okeolooru Obalufon.

The monarch installed High Chief Olawale Olalekan Ibrahiim as the new Eesa of Okeolooru Obalufon, Chief Mrs Oluwaseun Olaleye Ajakaye as the Yeye-Loja and High Chief Babatunde Sheriff Olawale as the Balogun OkeOlooru Obalufon.

The installation ceremony on the 13th February 2026 was witnessed by the Owa Akinfin of Ikinfin, Oba Samson Oluwafemi Bamidele llufemiloye and other prominent personalities and the people of the communities.

Oba Adebisi Mukiala Micheal Oyegbadebo Nitoriolaomoni I, Okeremi Oyewo IV, Abuuteni Odundun Asoludero 26, aremo Obalufon ogbogbodirin of universal also appointed Chief Olawale Abdulateef Bamidele as the Otun Eesa of lle Eesa Aremu’s compound, Okeolooru Obalufon.

According to a statement signed by High Chief Obaala of Okeolooru Obalufon, Chief Caleb Ayodeji, on behalf of the palace, the traditional ruler expressed gratitude to the people of Okeolooru Obalufon and guests who graced the occasion.