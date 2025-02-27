OAUSTECH Appoints Oyelude University Librarian

Share

The Governing Council of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, has appointed Dr Adetoun Adebisi Oyelude as the new University Librarian.

Dr Oyelude’s appointment, according to Deputy Registrar of OAUSTECH, Paul Adeagbo takes immediate effect, noting that the appointment was made after a rigorous selection process.

According to the statement, Oyelude, a seasoned librarian with years of experience, brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and expertise in library management, information technology, and academic research support. She served as a Deputy Librarian at the University of Ibadan before her appointment in OAUSTECH.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen the university’s library services, enhance research output, and improve student learning outcomes.

A native of Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr. Oyelude holds a First Degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. She furthered her education at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, where she earned her Master’s Degree and PhD. Before her appointment, Dr. Oyelude had a distinguished career at the University of Ibadan, where she worked as a librarian and gained valuable experience in managing library collections, providing research support, and developing innovative library programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor of OAUSTECH, Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa, congratulated Dr. Oyelude on her appointment, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Oyelude to our community. Her expertise and experience will be invaluable in taking our library services to the next level.”

In her reaction, Dr. Oyelude expressed her gratitude to the Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor for the opportunity to serve the university. She pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that the university library becomes a hub for academic excellence, innovation, and research.

Adeagbo said the appointment of Dr. Oyelude as University Librarian is a significant development in OAUSTECH’s efforts to enhance its academic programs, research output, and student experience. The university community looks forward to her leadership and expertise in taking the library to new heights.

