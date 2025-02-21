OAU To Immortalize Zookeeper Killed By Lion

Share

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has promised to immortalise Olabode Olawuyi, a veterinary technologist who was killed by a lion in the university zoo.

Registrar Adetunji Bakare said this at a one-day workshop on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of Olawuyi’s death, held at Pit Theatre, Department of Dramatic Arts.

Olawuyi died on February 19, 2024, while attempting to rescue a junior colleague who the lion attacked during feeding. The registrar stated that people were not gathering to celebrate Olawuyi’s death “but his heroism”.

Bakare assured that the university authorities would immortalise the memory of Mr Olawuyi.

The registrar assured that measures have been put in place to prioritise workplace safety for staff and create a conducive environment for the institution’s staff. NAAT national president Ibeji Nwokoma urged the university management to rename the zoo in Mr Olawuyi’s honour.

