OAU Student’s Murder: Hotel Receptionist Sentenced To 2-Year In Prison

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has sentenced Miss Adedeji Adesola, the receptionist that received the late Timothy Adegoke when he lodged in the Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile-Ife in the evening of November 6, 2021, to two years imprisonment for altering the receipt issued to the deceased.

Adesola’s sentence was pronounced at the court’s sitting on Wednesday by Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo.

She was said to have fabricated another receipt for the purpose of concealing traces of Adegoke’s lodgement at the hotel.

But due to pleading for leniency of the court by her counsel, Okon Ita, and the prosecution, Fatimo Adesina, the judge delayed her sentencing till Wednesday.

The hotel owner, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, and two of his staff, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem had been earlier sentenced to death by hanging.

The court found them guilty in the death of Adegoke, who arrived at the hotel on November 5, 2021, but was later found buried in a shallow grave along Ife-Ede, by police detectives, days after he has declared missing.

Both Adesina and Adesola’s counsel had urged the court to consider the age of the defendant and the circumstances under which she acted and treat her case with leniency.

The presiding judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, had on Tuesday, found Adesola guilty of doctoring the hotel receipt issued to the deceased, fabricating another and concealing evidence charged against her.

Justice Ojo in her judgement, said she took notice of the plead for leniency for the defendant and the provision of Section 411 of the Constitution.

She said, “I have considered the passionate plea of the 7th defendant and the submission of the prosecution on the need to temper justice with mercy. I have observed and considered the sober disposition of the 7th defendant in court throughout the trial.

“I am equally mindful of the circumstances surrounding the case of the 7th defendant. I am not unmindful of the provisions of the Section 411 2(b) of the law. I hereby sentence you Adedeji Adesola to 2 years imprisonment starting from the first day of your arrest.”

Ojo said the two years should start counting from the first day she was detained since the commencement of the matter.