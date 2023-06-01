Oau Student’s Murder: Hotel Receptionist Jailed 2 Years

An Osun State High Court, Osogbo, has sentenced Miss Adedeji Adesola, the receptionist that received late Timothy Adegoke when he lodged in the Hilton Honors Hotel, Ile-Ife in the evening of November 6, 2021, to two years imprisonment for altering the receipt issued to the deceased. Adesola’s sentence was pronounced at the sitting of the court yesterday by Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo. She was said to have fabricated another receipt for the purpose of concealing traces of Adegoke’s lodgment at the hotel.

But due to pleading for leniency of the court by her counsel, Okon Ita, and the prosecution, Fatimo Adesina, the judge had to delay her sentencing till yesterday. The hotel owner, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, and two of his staff, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem had earlier been sentenced to death by hanging. The court found them culpable in the death of Adegoke, who arrived at the hotel on November 5, 2021, but was later found buried in a shallow grave along Ife-Ede, by police detectives, days after he was declared missing.

Both Adesina and Adesola’s counsel had urged the court to consider the age of the defendant and the circumstances under which she acted and treat her case with leniency. The presiding judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, had on Tuesday, found Ad- esola guilty of doctoring the hotel receipt issued to the deceased, fabricating another and concealing of evidence charged against her. Justice Ojo in her judgement, said she took notice of the plea for leniency for the defendant and the provision of Section 411 of the Constitution.