Oau Student’s Murder: Court Delivers Judgement May 30

An Osun State High Court has reserved judgement in the trial of the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife till Tuesday May 30, 2023. New Telegraph learnt from court officials that the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, is expected to deliver the judgement next Week. Reports said that the verdict would be delivered at exactly 9 am on Tuesday, at the State High Court 1 sitting in Osogbo. The owner of Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Rahmon Adedoyin and six of his hotel workers, includ- ing Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Ad- esola, are stand- ing trial over the death of Adegoke.

The defendants had been remanded in prison since their first arraignment in February 2022 and had been at- tending their trial from custody. At the last sitting in April 2023, Ojo, the presiding judge, received the final written and counter addresses from parties. Counsels to the defendants including Yusuf Ali, Rowland Otaru, and Murtala Abdulrasheed, in their separate applications, had asked the court to declare null and void the appearances, applications and other legal activities of the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana for allegedly lacking locus standi to prosecute the matter.

They urged the court to declare null and void and unconstitutional the appearances, applications and entire proceedings that Falana, Funmi Falana and Fatima Adesina took part for failing to show proof that they were prosecuting with the approval of the Attorney General of Osun State and Commissioner of Justice. While stressing that Falana does not possess fiat from the state Attorney General to prosecute the matter and that he failed to present any evidence of the fiat to the court, the defence counsels prayed for an order of the court to set aside the proceedings in which Falana and his fellow prosecuting colleagues participated and to also impede their further participation in the matter.