OAU Student Commits Suicide After Release Of Exam Results

…As VC kicks against parental pressure

A student of the Faculty of Dentistry at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ibitayo Ajibola, has reportedly committed suicide shortly after the release of his examination results.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning, August 14, following the announcement of results that were unfavourable to him.

New Telegraph gathered that Ajibola had failed the same examination last year and, upon failing again this year, faced immediate withdrawal from the institution, a development believed to have triggered the incident.

In a condolence message issued by the President and the General Secretary of Ife University Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Students’ Association (IFUTSA), Olayinka Philip and Akinwola David, they described the pain of his death as “immeasurable” and extended heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Simeon Bamire, has appealed to parents and guardians to help their children understand that setbacks are a natural part of life.

Prof. Simeon hinted that parental and peer pressure affect students’ mental health, warning that students who perform poorly in school may drift towards suicide if not properly educated on life setbacks.

The institution’s image maker, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the student with the matriculation number: DEN/2021/023, took his life after the results of examinations were released on Wednesday, which required Ibitayo to repeat Part Two for the second time.

The Faculty of Dentistry student, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State.

“The entire community of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a Part Two student of the Faculty of Dentistry.

“The student, identified as Ajibola Ibitayo, Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023, committed suicide after learning that the results of the last semester examinations, released yesterday, would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year,” the statement read.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed sadness over recent events and urged parents to encourage children who are struggling with their studies rather than pull them down with negative remarks. Prof. Simeon encouraged students to view failure as a chance to realign their goals and achieve greater success.

“Parents must educate their children and let them understand that failure is part of life’s setbacks, and not the end of everything,” he said.