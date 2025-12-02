OAU Pro-Chancellor, Oyeweso, Dies

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Siyan Oyeweso, has passed away following a brief illness.

A distinguished scholar and administrator, Oyeweso was widely celebrated as one of Nigeria’s foremost historians.

Confirming his death, OAU management described the loss as a profound blow to the university community.

In a statement released by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, staff, students, alumni, and friends were said to be deeply grieved by the news.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire lauded Oyeweso as “a towering intellectual, a rare patriot, and a man whose presence brought wisdom, depth, and stability to every table he sat at.”

He added, “Professor Siyan Oyeweso was not only a scholar of continental repute; he was a gentleman of uncommon grace, humility, and dignity. His dedication to OAU was total, and he served with a passion that inspired all who worked with him. His passing is a colossal loss that will echo through our Senate chambers, classrooms, and governing processes.”

Professor Bamire highlighted that Oyeweso’s tenure as Pro-Chancellor was distinguished by his commitment to peace-building, academic excellence, institutional renewal, and administrative harmony.

He was known for a calm, inclusive, and principled leadership style, serving as a bridge-builder, mentor, and steadying influence during challenging moments.

OAU management also recalled Oyeweso’s invaluable contributions to national scholarship, his groundbreaking historical writings, and his lifelong devotion to knowledge and leadership development.

His intellectual legacy will remain indelible in Nigerian academia, and his administrative impact will continue to shape OAU for years to come.

The University extended its deepest condolences to his family, particularly his wife and children, as well as colleagues, associates, and the broader academic community.

Professor Oyeweso will be laid to rest today according to Islamic rites.