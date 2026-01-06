OAU Mourns As 18-Year-Old Part Three Medical Student Dies 

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has expressed deep grief over the death of an 18-year-old Part Three medical student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery.

The deceased, Timilehin Adetoye Toromade, reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, New Telegraph has gathered.

Confirming the incident, the university management disclosed that the student, with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, may have passed on after 2 a.m., as one of his roommates reportedly said he opened the door for a fellow student at about that time.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, the management said it received the news “with profound shock, deep sorrow, and a heavy heart.”

“The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, received with profound shock the devastating news of the sudden passing of an 18-year-old Part Three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery, who reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of today, Tuesday, January 6, 2026,” the statement read.

According to the release, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, on behalf of the Visitor, the University Council, management, Senate, staff, and students, expressed heartfelt and unreserved condolences to the bereaved family, classmates, colleagues, and friends of the deceased.

“The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose, and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Describing the incident as deeply painful and distressing, Professor Bamire noted that the entire university community is united in grief over the untimely death of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of one day serving humanity.

The university management assured the public that it is working closely with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, in line with established medical procedures.

The statement also disclosed that the university has put in place appropriate support measures to assist students and members of the university community who may be emotionally affected by the tragic loss.

“At this moment of collective mourning, the university calls on students, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution to remain calm, compassionate, and prayerful, and to uphold the values of empathy and solidarity for which Great Ife is renowned,” the statement added.

“As a community of faith, hope, and learning, we commit the soul of our departed student into the hands of Almighty God, the giver and sustainer of life. We pray that the Lord will grant his family and all of us the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may light perpetual shine upon him.”