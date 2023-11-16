OAU Lecturer Slumps, Dies In His Office

A senior lecturer in the Department of Science and Technology Education, Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Dr Ayo Ojediran has slumped and died in his office. Our correspondent learnt that the lecturer slumped and died in his office on Tuesday.

A close ally of the deceased, Ayodeji Obisesan stated this in a post on his verified Facebook page. He said, Dr. Ojediran, a Senior Lecturer in Faculty of Education, OAU slumped and died in his office today. “Such a very nice and humble man to the core, always willing to help.

My namesake toh sure “God will give us, your students, friends, colleagues, associates and family members the fortitude to bear this great loss. May your soul rest in perfect peace Dr Ojediran Isaac Ayo- dele,” he stated Speaking also, Ajiferuke Temilola, one of the students of the lecturer, extolled the virtues of the deceased.

She said, “I don’t like to do this, but with tears in my eyes I write my last tribute/gratitude to you Dr. Ayodele. I met Dr when I was in 200L, it was a bad day for me, (story withheld ) which he genuinely helped and ever since he has always been there for me anytime I needed his assistance.

He has stayed true and through my journey as an undergraduate. Contacted, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju said “no statement for now because it is not a palatable issue.”