OAU Lecture Series: An Agenda For National Discourse, Devt

Share

Wike: Reclaiming Nigeria’s dream demands rekindling of vision, values

Oyeweso: Varsities should be hub of transformative ideas, grooming ground for leaders

LECTURE As part of its community service core mandate, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has restrategised to refocus energy and strengthen the town and gown relations to promote discourse that will guarantee a new direction for national development, KAYODE OLANREWAJU writes

How could the authorities of the 63-year-old Obafemi Awolow University (OAU) refocus and reinvent the university towards deepening the town and gown relations for sustainable national development?

And, how could the ivory tower chart a new direction that will strengthen the town-gown relations mandate that catalyse and evolve a university of the 21st century which guarantees the delivery of its community service core mandate?

Addressing all these knotty questions were some of the major issues at the front burner of the university’s Governing Council and management with the introduction of the institution’s Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, a yearly gathering for intellectual discourse on topical national concerns.

The maiden edition of the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, which was held at the Amphitheatre of the university, is part of strategies initiated to further strengthen the town-gown relations mandate of the university and to reposition it towards fulfilling its expectations of knowledge incubation for national development.

This is rooted in the consideration that for a university to fulfill its purpose and mandate, it has to be well-positioned and built on a tripod of a symbiotic relationship with the larger society.

The maiden lecture series, titled: “The Nigeria of Our Dreams,” was delivered by Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Some dignitaries at the lecture were Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife; the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university, Prof Siyan Oyeweso; the ViceChancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire; Dean Faculty of Law, Prof Adedeji among other principal officers of the university, and members of academia.

Council chair

Setting the tone of the event, the ProChancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Siyan Oyeweso, said the Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, evolved as an embodiment of the university’s civic duty to stimulate national conversation, uphold the values of leadership and interrogate the pressing challenges of our time.

According to him, this tradition is rooted in the intellectual heritage of classical forums and medieval universities, where public figures, scholars and citizens engaged in sober reflection and knowledgesharing for the good of society.

Welcoming guests to the university, he explained that other vital roles of universities to society, is to serve as the hub of transformative ideas, a grooming ground for prospective national leaders and a think tank for the nation.

“Consequently, universities have the responsibility to consistently reflect on the state of the nation, and suggest innovative solutions to the government and the entire society on the myriad of challenges that confront us in our strides for national development,” Oyeweso stated.

This Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, the first in the series in the life of the university, is premised in the fact for a university to fulfill its purpose; it must engage symbiotic relationship with its immediate communities, as well as the larger society.

However, the Pro-Chancellor wondered that a careful look at most Nigerian universities today, reveals obvious insulation from the public governance space and a very wide gap between the town and gown.

But, over six decades on, Nigeria has spectacularly underperformed and underachieved

This was as Oyeweso lamented that this posture is not healthy for a developing nation such as Nigeria, where universities are supposed to produce knowledge for public good, good governance and national development. Against this background, he insisted that universities and government need to collaborate, partner and work for mutual benefits for the resultant nation building and national prosperity we all desire.

The Pro-Chancellor, who described the lecture as “historic and epochmaking event in the history of not only Great Ife, but also Nigeria’s academic and national life,” added that OAU has been renowned for playing these roles of galvanising national discourse since its establishment in 1962, and consistently served as the conscience of the nation.

The university, the Council chair also stated, has constantly played host to vital national occasions where issues of national importance are dissected; and bold, honest and timely solutions are suggested.

He said: “As a university, we have over the years maintained a reputation as the birthplace of thought leaders, renowned scientists, consummate administrators, political juggernauts, diplomats and activists, among several other reputable personalities, who have laboriously contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria.

“OAU has the mission of upholding the ideals of a 21st century institution that not only produce degrees, but also contribute to national development. It is in pursuance of this that we have instituted this bi-annual University Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, with today’s being the first of its kind in the annals of the history of our university.

“We hope this will afford the university administrators, scholars and other stakeholders the benefit of first-hand information and practical perspectives from leading and notable public officials at the highest government levels. “It will also give the government fresh insights into the progress, prospects and challenges of university education for necessary government interventions. It is hoped that this initiative will be sustained and upheld so that it will live up to its targeted goals and aspirations.”

On the choice of Nyesom Wike, as the guest lecturer, the Pro-Chancellor said he is an outstanding individual and a social phenomenon of outstanding acumen, who no doubt is a significant phenomenon in the history, politics and governance of Nigeria since the inception of Fourth Republic in 1999.

Today’s lecture, titled “Nigeria of Our Dreams,” according to Oyeweso, could not have come at a better time than now, when the nation’s democracy, though enduring, is still evolving. “Our governance structures are tested daily by the demands of justice, inclusion, accountability and sustainable development,” he noted, saying our national development, though not without progress, still falls short of immense potential.

He recalled that the expectations were high as they looked forward to getting insights that are not merely theoretical, but drawn from practical experience in the field, an honest reflections on the complexities of Nigerian federalism, the fragility of our democratic institutions, the role of political will, and the place of the people in national development.

Speaking further, he expressed conviction that the students, who represent the future of democratic engagement and responsible leadership in Nigeria, stand to gain tremendously from the discourse, and hence the university cannot overemphasise the importance of a gathering such as this to their political consciousness and leadership development.

Challenges

Oyeweso, who in his evaluation of the nation’s education sector, however, lamented that the Nigerian university system is at the crossroads, given the challenges of brain drain, which has become quite worrisome, with a large number of brilliant scholars and researchers leaving the country in an unprecedented magnitude.

“Many of our finest minds are leaving the system or withdrawing into disillusionment,” he said, stressing that while “we applaud this administration’s continuous commitment to workers’ welfare, introduction of NELFUND, among other initiatives, I want to appeal to the Federal Government for an urgent review of the remuneration and welfare of academic staff.”

Such a move, he emphasised, would enable Nigerian universities to play a more active role in nation building, and restore the education system to its pride of place.

Towards this end, the ProChancellor sought accelerated infrastructural renewal in the universities, as he noted that several laboratories, libraries and lecture halls do not reflect the 21st century standards. Oyeweso stated: “We cannot train globally competitive graduates in substandard environments.

We ask for greater funding, and also for flexible policies that allow universities to generate and utilise their own resources efficiently. “Let us be reminded that the true test of any democracy lies in how it treats its universities. Universities are incubators of democratic thoughts, good governance and national progress. They shape not only careers, but also character, not only policies but also principles, and they contribute significantly to the building of a total man.”

Lecture

In his stimulating lecture, the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture guest speaker (Wike), described OAU as “an undeniably citadel of knowledge, a bastion of progressive thought, and an enduring symbol of Nigeria’s intellectual and moral conscience,” whose reputation for intellectual excellence and progressive activism has shaped the trajectory of Nigeria’s academic, political, and social evolution.

Thus, he said to be invited to deliver the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture of this great institution is not merely a personal honour; but a profound affirmation of the values he has long embraced and championed, through visionary governance, sanctity of the rule of law, principled public service, and infrastructural transformation anchored on justice and equity.

“Obafemi Awolowo University is more than an academic institution; it is a living idea, a place where minds are awakened, convictions are forged, and the future of Nigeria is endlessly interrogated.

“To speak here on Nigeria of Our Dreams is to engage in a conversation that transcends politics. It is to dare to imagine, and more importantly, to build a nation anchored on discipline, equity, opportunity, and shared prosperity,” he said. The lecture, according to Wike, is a summons to rise, to rebuild, and to believe once more in the infinite possibility of a united Nigeria.

This was even as he insisted that Nigeria of our dreams would not fall into our laps by mere wishing; it would only be won by working, and it would demand of us not only passion, but patience; not only inspiration, but perspiration; not only courage in moments of glory, but character in seasons of testing.

Therefore, Wike urged Nigerians to rise not as spectators clapping from the sidelines, but as architects laying brick upon brick, saying: “Let us rise above cynicism and mediocrity, and embrace vision, sacrifice, and purpose. Let us dare to believe that greatness is not beyond us, but within us, waiting to be awakened.” “Let history record that we gathered here today not to mourn what Nigeria has become, but to proclaim what Nigeria must be.

So, let us arise with clear eyes and committed hearts to build, to serve, and to dream again,” he added. While interrogating the theme, Wike spoke on the idea and reality of Nigeria, noting that every great nation begins not as a fact, but as an idea, an aspiration born in the hearts and minds of those who dare to dream of something larger than themselves.

Hence, Nigeria, as we know it today, the lecture reiterated, was conceived in the crucible of a paradox: consummated by the colonial imperative of amalgamation, yet nurtured by the enduring hope of unity in diversity. He subsequently said that there had always existed a powerful dream that this vast land of many tongues and traditions would someday become a beacon of harmony, justice, and prosperity.

“Nigeria did not emerge fully formed in 1960; rather, it was the culmination of centuries of historical currents, shaped by internal complexities and external interventions,” he explained, stating further that the birth of the nation was both an end and a beginning, a long and winding journey toward self-realisation. Tracing the trajectory of the Nigerian nation, Wike recalled that when the Union Jack was lowered and the green-white-green flag was hoisted on October 1, 1960, the air was electric with expectations.

Across cities and villages, across boardrooms and marketplaces, there was a profound sense that something extraordinary was unfolding, that the political kingdom had finally arrived, bearing with it the promise of renewal, dignity, and glory. In this light, the founding fathers and the nationalists of that era did not merely seek power; they embodied a profound sense of mission, as men of vision, character, and competence respected across Africa and beyond stood at the helm, ready to chart a new course for their people.

Accordingly, their confidence in Nigeria’s potential was not misplaced, given the vast natural resources, a vibrant and diverse populace, and an indomitable entrepreneurial spirit, Nigeria stood poised to assume its place as the economic powerhouse of Africa, the ‘Giant of Africa,’ not just in name, but in action and impact.

There was an almost sacred belief that this new nation would carry the torch of freedom, not just for itself, but for all of Africa and the oppressed peoples of the world. Therefore, the Nigeria of our dreams was not a mirage, but it was and remains a living aspiration, built on pillars of justice, equity, and shared prosperity.

“It is a vision of a country where ethnicity does not trump talent, where competence, not connections, is the true currency of leadership, and where public office is not a personal privilege but a solemn trust,” he added. But, Wike, who asked what went wrong and where did we get it wrong, however, regretted that the Nigeria we see today is not the Nigeria we dreamt of because somewhere between the ecstasy of independence and the stark realities of today, the dream faltered.

He stated: “We stumbled on the jagged rocks of corruption, danced too long with the ghosts of mediocrity, and surrendered too frequently to the paralysing cynicism of despair. “Our institutions, once envisioned as pillars of progress, have buckled under the weight of impunity and ethnicity.

The rule of law is often treated as an inconvenience. The social contract has frayed, and the moral compass of leadership has spun wildly off course.

“The once vibrant hope of a united, thriving nation has dimmed in the eyes of many, especially our youth, whose immense potential now languishes in frustration or bleeds out through the desperate exit of the so-called JAPA syndrome.” From the global spotlight in 1960, where Nigeria stood tall as a rising star, he lamented that it has tragically become a cautionary tale, a dwarf in many respects.

He noted: “We were hailed as Africa’s beacon, rich in resources, vibrant in culture, and dynamic in population, but over six decades on, Nigeria has spectacularly underperformed and underachieved so persistently and so profoundly that its name now evokes disbelief, pity, or ridicule in international circles.”

Alluding to India’s growth rate, Nigeria’s peer at independence, Wike said once a third-world nation grappling with poverty and colonial hangovers, today builds aircraft and has developed a locally produced cervical cancer vaccine, and commands respect among the world’s naval powers with its homegrown aircraft carriers.

“India is now the world’s fourthlargest producer of passenger vehicles. In 2018–2019 alone, the country rolled out over four million cars, while in Nigeria; we do not even manufacture bicycles. “This painful contrast underscores the consequences of missed opportunities, broken leadership, unenterprising citizenry and arrested development,” he lamented.

Consequently, Wike regrets that every fault line imaginable is virtually cracking open as insecurity festers across the land and infrastructure lies in ruins, even as he wondered that our public school system is gasping for breath, while the economy is reeling under the weight of bad policies, runaway inflation, and a currency in free fall from a time when one dollar exchanged for one naira, to today, when over N1,500 chases a single dollar. Curiously, Wike added:

“The Nigerian passport has become a red flag at foreign airports. It is a symbol of suspicion rather than pride, our global image tarnished by decades of corruption, fraud, and state failure. “Our value system, once anchored on integrity and hard work, has been upended. The new gospel is money acquired at all costs, flaunted without shame.

The youth, disillusioned and restless, are caught in a whirlwind of get-rich-quick schemes, internet fraud, ritualism, and other dark pursuits. “Religious institutions, which ought to be moral beacons, have joined the parade. Wealth is worshipped from the pulpit. Celebrity pastors rival pop stars in flamboyance.

Mosques and churches reserve front rows for convicted looters and notorious criminals. Even our sacred spaces have not been spared the rot. “We have watched this decay metastasize, while many in high places looked the other way or worse, profited from the rot. “The litany of woes is long, and for many Nigerians, the dream has faded into a nightmare.

A sense of resignation has set in; a creeping of resignation has set in; a creeping hopelessness and a numbing despair. And yet, in the face of this bleak landscape, we must ask: Is all hope lost? Is this the end of the Nigerian story? Can we no longer dream of a nation that works, that cares, and that inspires?”

Reclaiming Nigeria’s dream

But, despite these shortcomings, Wike expressed strong belief and optimism that all hope has not lost as he stated that Nigeria would still reclaim its dreams.

Therefore, to reclaim Nigeria’s dreams, Wike with his strong convictions, said Nigeria can still rise and soar to the pinnacle of hopes and glory that attended it upon its birth.

This was as he insisted that as a nation, Nigeria has the men, materials and resources to transport the country to that zenith of rediscovery, blissful attainment and actualization of our potentials; that apogee of real development and prosperity for all our peoples.

Indeed, the Minister espoused that many of the views people hold about Nigeria are shaped by deep misconceptions, judging the country as one might judge a lengthy book by its cover.

In reality, the guest speaker expressed strong belief that there is far more to Nigeria than what often meets the eye, saying every country has had its share of trials, as it grapples with flaws, setbacks, and a heavy national debt burden.

Nigeria, he stressed, is a beautiful nation blessed with astonishing natural landscapes, a dazzling array of cultures, and some of the most passionate, creative, and determined citizens on earth.

In fact, he noted that it is deeply saddening that Nigeria’s glory is often dimmed not by a lack of potential, but by the failures of those entrusted with power, and followership that has too often become passive.

Still, he believes that the country, despite all its troubles, remains an indispensable voice on the continent, an economic powerhouse and a cultural juggernaut. Though the present may seem bleak, Wike expressed optimism that the future remains open to transformation, declaring that it is not too late to turn this land of promise into a land of fulfillment. Thus, to reclaim Nigeria’s dream, he said that “we must first reclaim our belief in the possibility of that dream, and we must reject the defeatist narrative that nothing can change.

He stated that change does not come from the top alone; but it bubbles up from the conviction of a determined people, stressing that the Nigeria of our dreams is not a utopia. “It is Nigeria that works. It is a Nigeria where merit trumps mediocrity, where justice flows like a river, and where every child, regardless of ethnic group, religion, tongue or class, has the opportunity to live with dignity and die with honour,” Wike reaffirmed.

He described Nigeria as a nation that listens to the heartbeat of its people and allows the soul of democracy to find expression, not only in periodic elections, but in the daily dignity of citizenship. He added: “It is a place where leaders are not predators on the public purse, but custodians of the people’s trust; where leadership is purposeful, and followership is responsible.

It is a nation where institutions are stronger than individuals; where the rule of law is not a slogan, but a sacred covenant.” Hence, reclaiming Nigeria’s dream, Wike insisted, demands a rekindling of vision and values, while as a people, we must reimagine the country not as victims of its history, but as architects of its destiny.

“We must rebuild trust between the government and the governed, among ethnic nationalities, across faiths and generations,” he noted, saying that we must rediscover the dignity of labour, the sanctity of truth, and the strength of unity. The guest speaker said: “Most of all, we must believe again that our country, however flawed, is not beyond redemption. “This work belongs to all of us. No one is too small no matter or too big to fail.

Nigeria’s redemption will not be delivered by heroes on horseback, but by ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things: living with integrity, speaking truth to power, raising children with values, and holding firm to hope even when the night is long. “The dream is not dead. It merely sleeps, waiting for those bold enough, brave enough, and burdened enough to awaken it.”

Share