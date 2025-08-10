OAU Intensifies Search For Missing Student, Hands Case To Police

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has intensified efforts to locate Dorcas Oseghale, a 300-level Chemistry student who has been missing for four days, and has formally handed the case to the Osun State Police Command for full investigation.

In a statement, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said Oseghale matriculation number CHM/2021/165 was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. She had reportedly left her residence at Adesanmi House, Ibadan Road, to buy food near the Students’ Village along Ede Road but never returned.

Her roommate, Akinkuade Omobolanle Beatrice of the Department of Agricultural Extension, raised the alarm after repeated calls to Oseghale’s two mobile numbers went unanswered, with both lines eventually switched off.

Olarewaju said the matter was first flagged on August 7 when a missing-person notice began circulating on a student social media platform. By 6:10 p.m. that day, a group of Chemistry students and Beatrice formally reported the disappearance to the university’s Security Unit.

Given the sensitivity of the case, three campus security officers joined the initial search before transferring the matter to the police.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Bamire, commended the students for their vigilance and urged security agencies to spare no effort in finding Oseghale. He appealed to anyone with useful information to contact the nearest police station or the OAU Security Unit.