OAU Gets New Pro-Chancellor, Council Chair

Hon.Adejare Bello has been named as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Bello, prior to his appointment was a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, and an alumnus of the university, where he earned his degree in Law.

A press release issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the university, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Adejare Bello would bring to this esteemed position a rich blend of legislative experience, diplomatic exposure, and deep-rooted commitment to educational advancement.

“Having previously served with distinction as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, where he demonstrated exemplary leadership, integrity, and dedication to democratic governance, the new Pro-Chancellor also served Nigeria meritoriously as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Mexican States in June 2021, with concurrent accreditation to Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama, contributing significantly to the country’s diplomatic engagements and international relations for intergovernmental development,” he stated.

An alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, the statement noted that Bello’s degree in Law, academic background and enduring connection to the university, uniquely positioned him to understand its heritage, aspirations, and strategic direction.

A native of Ede in Osun State, Adejare Bello, who succeeded immediate past Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Prof Siyan Oyeweso also from Ede, who died on December 2, 2025, is widely respected for his humility, accessibility, and exceptional human relations, which many have described as a masterpiece.

Beyond his public service record, as a devoted husband and father, whose family values and moral compass reflect the character and discipline he is bringing to leadership of the institution, Olarewaju said the university expresses profound confidence in his capacity to provide visionary leadership and to work harmoniously with Council members, management, staff, unions, students, alumni, and other stakeholders in advancing the mission and global standing of the Great OAU.

“The entire university community congratulates Hon. Adejare Bello on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to a new era of stability, progress, and excellence under his chairmanship,” the statement added.