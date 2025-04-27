OAU Endorses Soludo Ahead Tinubu’s Visit

Share

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu concludes arrangements for a working visit to Anambra State, leaders of the Old Aguata Union (OAU) have endorsed the second-term bid of Governor Charles Soludo ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election.

Contractors working on the New Government House, Awka, have already begun handing over more than thirty completed buildings, including the Governor’s Lodge, the Deputy Governor’s Office, the amphitheater, and office complexes.

Similarly, contractors at the Solution Fun City project have started handing over completed structures, which President Tinubu is expected to inspect during his visit.

Speaking after a tour of the projects, the leadership of the three Local Government Areas that make up the Old Aguata Union and the CEO of JESCO Group of Companies, Joseph Ezeokafor, described the projects as a major boost to infrastructure development in Awka and across the State.

Ezeokafor noted that for over 34 years, funds had been appropriated for the New Government House without tangible progress.

“Two weeks ago, I learned that the New Government House project had been completed. We, the stakeholders and leaders of the Old Aguata Union comprising Aguata, Orumba North, and Orumba South LGAs, came to see it for ourselves,” he said.

“We always pass through the express road at Aroma Junction, unaware that such a monumental development was taking place. After more than thirty years of abandonment, the Government House is now completed and ready for use.”

“This was achieved within one year — truly remarkable. Anambra State now has a befitting Government House.”

Ezeokafor criticized previous opposition to the project and praised Governor Soludo’s leadership, adding:

“We have had people who served as Central Bank Governors and later faced arrest, but Soludo served and left with his integrity intact.”

“I hear President Tinubu is coming to Anambra. When he sees the New Government House, Solution Fun City, and the many roads and bridges constructed, he will be convinced that Governor Soludo is truly working. He will return to Abuja knowing there is no vacancy at Anambra’s Government House.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okeoma, said:

“We welcome the leadership of the Old Aguata Union. These projects — the New Government House and Solution Fun City — are designed to transform Anambra from a point of departure to a destination of choice.”

“Mr. Governor, as part of his campaign promises, initiated the Solution Fun City to make Anambra a livable and prosperous smart city homeland.”

“The facilities here include the Country Club — the first in Anambra — a car park for about 500 vehicles, a drivers’ lounge, various children’s games, restaurants, a digital museum detailing Anambra’s history, a water park (the first combined amusement and water park in West Africa), an Olympic-size swimming pool, a roller coaster, a paintball arena, and a merry-go-round,” he explained.

The Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, also noted:

“Tourism is now at the center of global development, and Anambra is joining that league. Solution Fun City offers a variety of attractions in one location, including a city stadium.”

“We also have five heritage sites currently under study by experts to stimulate economic growth.”

Share