OAU Council Chair Urges Scholars To Serve Society

Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Siyan Oyeweso, has called on scholars to channel their intellectual gifts toward national development and the promotion of human dignity.

He gave the charge while congratulating three distinguished alumni of the university who were recently elected as Fellows of the prestigious Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

Describing the appointment as a “historic honour” for the university, Oyeweso urged the honorees to continue to uphold the ideals of excellence, integrity, and service to society.

The three OAU alumni on the 2025 list of NAL Fellows are Professor Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti, elected as a Regular Fellow; Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran, elected as an Overseas Fellow; and Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, elected as an Honorary Fellow.

Professor Gbemisola Adeoti is a renowned literary critic, dramatist, and cultural scholar. He earned degrees from both OAU and the University of Ibadan and is currently a Professor of English at OAU. His research spans postcolonial literature, performance studies, and Nigerian drama. Adeoti has also contributed to Yoruba cinema studies and served as Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Director of the Institute of Cultural Studies.

Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran, an internationally respected archaeologist and historian of Yoruba civilization, holds degrees from OAU, the University of Ibadan, and Boston University. He is currently the Cardiss Collins Professor at Northwestern University, USA. Ogundiran has led groundbreaking research, authored award-winning books including The Yoruba: A New History, and was recently named a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju is a prominent journalist, columnist, and political communication scholar. With academic credentials in English, Law, and Communication Arts, he is the Editor of Saturday Tribune and has authored more than 500 essays under his widely followed column, Monday Lines. A former government communications adviser, Olagunju is also the author of Cowries of Blood and Every Inch a King.

Professor Oyeweso described the trio as “embodiments of the university’s legacy of critical scholarship and service,” stating that their elevation into the Academy of Letters “reaffirms Great Ifẹ’s enduring contribution to the humanities and intellectual advancement in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Academy of Letters is the apex body of scholars in the humanities, dedicated to promoting excellence in scholarship and recognizing outstanding contributions to language, literature, and culture.