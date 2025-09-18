OAU Announces Resumption Date, Unveils 2024/2025 Academic Calendar

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has announced that academic activities for the 2024/2025 session will officially commence on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

This was contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju, after approval by the University Senate at its sitting on Thursday.

According to the statement, fresh students will resume in two batches. Students from the Faculties of Administration, Arts, Environmental Design and Management (EDM), Education, Law, and Social Sciences are expected to arrive on Saturday, October 11, 2025, while their counterparts from Agriculture, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Science and Technology will resume on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Online registration for new students will begin on Monday, October 13, 2025, followed by an orientation programme scheduled for October 13–17, 2025, and ICT training from October 20–24, 2025.

Returning undergraduate students are expected back on campus on Sunday, October 26, 2025, ahead of the commencement of lectures for all categories of students on Monday, October 27, 2025. The deadline for normal course registration is October 31, 2025, while late registration will attract penalties between November 24 and 28, 2025.

The Matriculation Ceremony for new intakes has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The Harmattan Semester will run through March 2026, covering 13 weeks of lectures, one revision week, and examinations. The Rain Semester is expected to commence on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Reaffirming its commitment to excellence, the university assured that the new academic calendar is structured to promote intellectual growth, innovation, and holistic student development.