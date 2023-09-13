OAU Announces New Fees For 2023/2024 Academic Session

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State has announced a slight increment in its tuition fees ahead of the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to the institution, the new school fees affected both new and returning students of the university.

Speaking further, the university in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju said the newly updated fees only apply to the 2023 academic session.

The announcement stated that the modifications, which affect several faculties, were authorized during an emergency meeting of the University Senate held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The adjusted fees are as follows:

Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities:

Freshers: ₦151,200

Returning Students: ₦89,200

Faculties of Technology and Science:

New Students: ₦163,200

Returning Students: ₦101,200

Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy:

New Students (College of Health Sciences): ₦190,200

Returning Students (College of Health Sciences): ₦128,200

New Students (Faculty of Pharmacy): ₦190,200

Returning Students (Faculty of Pharmacy): ₦128,200

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University also used the opportunity to express its best wishes for all students pursuing their academic programs at the institution.