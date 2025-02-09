Oarhe harps on financial principles at book launch

Share

Founder and Senior Pastor of Hilltop International Christian Center, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Rev. Chris Oarhe, has urged individuals to master the financial principles embedded in the Bible for a lifetime of prosperity.

He made the call at the official launch of his book entitled: ‘Financial Intelligence: Unlocking Financial Wisdom for Money Mastery and Personal Prosperity’, where he also proposed a one-day Executive Prospective Retirees Conference to prepare civil servants for life after service.

Oarhe emphasized the need to establish a partnership between the Hilltop Leadership Institute and the Rivers State government to promote human capital development.

Revealing that the Institute which offers 50 courses covering business, leadership, digital economy, etc., has graduated over 3,000 students, including His Royal Highness Dagogo Brown and Hon. Tonye Oniyide Briggs.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt during the launch, Rev. Oarhe stressed the importance of financial principles. He said, “You must pay attention to financial principles. Everything on earth that is out of order or painful—whether war or crime—is somehow rooted in poverty. To address this, you need this book, which contains financial principles. The book is a product of ten years of learning, research, practice, and teaching at the Hilltop Leadership Institute.

“All the advanced financial principles are rooted in the Bible. What we’ve done is extract these principles from the Bible and help people understand and apply them. These principles apply to every area of life, regardless of your faith. The book is designed in a way that everyone can understand, whether you are highly literate or semi-literate.”

His wife, Dr. Stephanie Oarhe, also spoke to journalists, describing the book as “very easy to read,” she added, “It’s enticing and colorful with great visuals. You might not want to put it down unless something urgent demands your attention. The book is packed with deep insights and beautifully designed visuals.”

The book reviewer, Dr. Alex Enebeli, praised Financial Intelligence as a 12-chapter book rich with biblical principles for prosperity. He described it as “a must-read legacy document for young and old who desire strong financial direction in life. This book opens your mind to financial literacy. It’s all about money—if you manage it well, you’ll survive and thrive. If you don’t, you’ll remain at the survival level.”

The Local Government Chairman of Akuku Toru, Hon. Tonye Oniyide Briggs, and one of Rev. Chris Oarhe’s spiritual daughters commented on the book’s vast content. She encouraged “every businessman, politician, administrator, and anyone who wants to excel financially to get and read the book.”

Similarly, the Amayanabo of Finima, His Royal Highness Dagogo Brown, said he had purchased copies of the book for every member of his cabinet. “I want them to learn and grow,” he said, noting that he also learned valuable lessons from the Hilltop Leadership Institute.

Speaking on behalf of Rev. Oarhe’s spiritual sons, Mr. Olayemi Alayinka attributed his business success to attending Rev. Oarhe’s business services and being a part of the Hilltop Leadership Institute.

