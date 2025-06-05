Oando’s Profit Surges 267% To N220bn

Share

Oando Plc, Africa’s foremost indigenous integrated energy conglomerate, has delivered a landmark performance in its audited Full Year (FY) 2024 results, posting a staggering 267 per cent year-on-year surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) to N220 billion — a triumphant return to form driven by strategic acquisitions, strengthened upstream performance, and a recalibrated clean energy vision.

The dual-listed giant, traded on both the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), also recorded a 44 per cent leap in revenue to N4.1 trillion, up from N2.9 trillion in FY 2023 — a testament to its resilience and adaptability amid turbulent market conditions and sector-wide restructuring.

At the heart of this stellar showing is the company’s upstream business, where Oando recorded a three per cent uptick in total production to 23,727 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Crude oil output surged 27 per cent to 7,558 barrels per day (bopd), offsetting declines in natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas production, which fell by 35 per cent and five per cent respectively.

The company also posted an impressive 95 per cent increase in 2P reserves, rising to 983 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) from 505 MMboe in the prior year, translating to a 188% reserves replacement ratio.

Operational uptime remained robust at 86 per cent, underpinning its sustained offtake reliability. “This was a defining year for Oando,” declared Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu.

“The successful acquisition and integration of NAOC marked the culmination of a decade-long strategic journey We have now assumed operatorship of the OML 60–63 series, doubled our working interest to 40%, and nearly doubled our 2P reserves.”

The landmark acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), completed in August 2024, contributed four months of operational upside in FY2024 and is expected to further boost volumes in 2025, for which Oando has issued a production guidance of 30,000–40,000 boepd.

This milestone places the company on an accelerated path toward its medium-term target of 100,000 bopd and 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas by 2029. Conversely, the downstream segment reflected a cooling in market activity.

Oando’s trading subsidiary reported a 37 per cent drop in crude sales volumes to 20.7 million barrels, while refined product volumes fell sharply by 64 per cent to 599,000 metric tonnes.

