Oando’s PAT Rises By 164% To N210bn In 9 Months

Oando Plc has announced that in nine months, from January 2025 to September, its Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 164 per cent to N210 billion from N76 billion in nine months in 2024.

It stated that the feat was driven by stronger production volumes and legacy recoveries. It also stated that its revenue declined by 20 per cent year-on-year to N2.5 trillion (9M 2024: N3.2 trillion), primarily due to reduction in fuel imports following the ramp-up of the Dangote Refinery, which, it said, had positively transformed Nigeria’s refined-product supply landscape, partly offset by stronger upstream contributions.

It, however, added that the company’s gross profit decreased by 42 per cent to N113 billion (9M 2024: N194 billion), in line with the topline contraction and changing segment mix.

These were contained in its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, according to a report by Oando’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Adeola Ogunsemi.

Commenting on the results, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu, said: “In the first nine months of 2025, we consolidated the gains achieved following our acquisition of NAOC’s assets last year.