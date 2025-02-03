Oando’s Losses Deepen Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Share

Oando Plc’s latest financial results paint a mixed picture of robust revenue growth overshadowed by rising costs and deepening losses.

Despite a 45 per cent surge in revenue to N4.12 trillion in 2024 from N2.85 trillion in 2023, the company posted a net loss of N232.1 billion, marking a steeper decline from the N133.3 billion loss recorded in the previous year.

Reacting to the result, investors priced-in the poor bottomline on Friday as the share price of the stock fell by maximum 10 per cent to N68.40 per share, thus bringing down the equity’s total market capitalisation to N850.308 billion and effectively exiting the N1 trillion stocks category after series of price losses.

The energy giant’s top-line growth signals increased sales of oil, gas, and related products. However, cost of sales soared to N3.84 trillion (from N2.76 trillion in 2023), eroding profitability gains.

Gross profit saw a notable improvement, rising to N282.5 billion from N85 billion, reflecting better earnings from core operations. But this was not enough to offset ballooning administrative and finance costs, which weighed heavily on the bottom line.

Administrative expenses surged 54% to N402.6 billion, reflecting higher operational costs, while finance costs – largely driven by debt obligations – climbed to N173.6 billion, up from N116.4 billion.

The company’s profit before tax slumped to N47.7 billion, down from N102.9 billion, a clear sign that mounting expenses outpaced revenue growth. A N17.7 billion tax refund helped cushion the financial blow, contrasting with the N42.7 billion tax expense in 2023.

However, it was not enough to prevent the company from sinking deeper into losses. Despite these challenges, earnings per share improved to N5 per share, up from N4 per share.

While this might offer a silver lining, investors remain cautious given the worsening net loss and persistent cost pressures. Oando’s financials underscore the need for urgent cost containment and debt management.

While revenue growth is encouraging, sustained losses raise concerns about long-term profitability. To regain investor confidence, the company must prioritise efficiency measures, optimise financing costs, and drive strategic cost reductions.

For now, Oando’s expanding revenue base offers potential, but unless expenses are brought under control, profitability will remain elusive.

