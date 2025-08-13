Oando Shareholders Back N500bn Capital Raise

Shareholders of Oando Plc have given an emphatic green light to a landmark N500 billion capital raise and an expansive suite of financial restructuring initiatives, marking a decisive step in the energy giant’s growth and balance sheet optimisation strategy.

At the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, August 11, 2025, in Lagos, investors endorsed resolutions empowering the Board to tap both domestic and international capital markets for up to 10 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

The issuance may be executed through public offerings, private placements, debt-to-equity conversions, rights issues, or other market-accepted methods, with pricing determined via book building or comparable valuation processes. A central plank of the approved strategy is the conversion of up to $300 million of the company’s Reserves-Based Lending (RBL) debt into equity—an initiative aimed at easing leverage pressures and aligning the company’s capital structure with its expansion plans.

In addition, the Board secured authority to establish a multi-instrument issuance programme of up to $1.5 billion (or naira equivalent), allowing for the future flotation of bonds, certificates, and other securities on terms to be determined, subject to regulatory clearance.

This flexibility, the company said, is designed to provide a ready platform for financing opportunities as market conditions evolve. Shareholders also approved a provision for the acceptance of surplus funds from oversubscriptions in any of the capital raising windows—another measure intended to maximise liquidity inflows and investor participation.

The meeting authorised a commensurate increase in the company’s issued share capital to accommodate the new equity issuances, with provisions to cancel any unallotted shares arising from the programmes. Upon completion of the capital raise, Oando will amend Clause 6 of its Memorandum of Association and Article 3 of its Articles of Association to reflect the updated capital structure.

In addition to the financial resolutions, shareholders reappointed BDO Professional Services as external auditors for the 2026 financial year and re-elected directors Mrs. Nana Fatima Mede, OON; Mrs. Ronke Sokefun; and Dr. Ainojie Irune. New board entrants—Mr. Cosmas Iwueze and Ms. Ayotola Jagun— were formally elected, while representatives for the Statutory Audit Committee, drawn from both the Board and shareholder ranks, were confirmed.