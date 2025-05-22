Oando Sell-Off Weighs On Market Performance, Triggers N70bn Loss

Share

The Nigerian equities market closed on a bearish note Tuesday, shedding N70 billion in market value as profit-taking in Oando Plc and 26 other counters weighed down performance.

The benchmark All-Share Index dipped by 111.37 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 109,619.10, while market capitalisation dropped to N68.896 trillion from N68.966 trillion in the previous session.

The downturn was largely driven by declines in select medium and largecap stocks, with Oando Plc emerging as the day’s major drag on the market.

Nonetheless, underlying investor sentiment remained upbeat, as the market breadth closed positive — 29 stocks recorded gains against 27 losers. RT Briscoe Nigeria led the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent increase to close at N2.09 per share.

Eunisell Interlinked followed, rising 9.75 per cent to N12.95, while Livestock Feeds appreciated by 9.61 per cent to N8.90. Other notable gainers included Linkage Assurance, which climbed 9.46 per cent to N1.62, and Meyer Plc, up 8.89 per cent to close at N9.80.

On the flip side, Champion Breweries and Lasaco Assurance both declined by 10 per cent to N7.20 and N2.52 respectively.

McNichols lost 9.45 per cent to close at N2.30, while Multiverse Mining & Exploration shed 7.22 per cent to close at N9.00. Sovereign Trust Insurance also slipped, dropping 6.80 per cent to 96 kobo.

Market activity was robust, with total volume traded surging by 33.6 per cent to 664.16 million units valued at N12.99 billion, exchanged in 19,439 deals. Japaul Gold & Ventures led in volume with 90.02 million shares worth N186.47 million changing hands.

Tantalizer followed with 82.75 million shares valued at N231 million. Fidelity Bank recorded a turnover of 67.69 million shares worth N1.26 billion.

