Oando, REA Sign MOU For 1.2GW Solar Energy Project

Oando Clean Energy and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 1.2-gigawatt (GW) solar project aimed at providing electricity for millions of Nigerians.

OandO in a statement yesterday, explained that the project would be Nigeria’s Largest Solar Power Project when completed and would contribute significantly to the country’s move towards sustainable energy.

The President & Chief Executive Officer, Oando Clean Energy, Ademola Ogunbanjo, stated that the project is innovative.

According to him, it will feature Africa’s first solar module assembly plant with a recycling line, ensuring that old and dysfunctional solar panels are repurposed into raw materials for various uses.

He added that the first phase of the project, a 600MW solar power rollout, is scheduled for completion in 2026. Ogunbanjo said: “This is Africa’s first solar module assembly plant with a recycling line that will see old and dysfunctional solar panels recycled into raw materials for various purposes.”

The REA’s Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Abba Aliyu, de – scribed the project as a “game-changer.“ According to him, it will boost Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, enhance electricity access, and create jobs through local manufacturing.

He said: “This collaboration is a game-changer, not just in expanding access to electricity but in positioning Nigeria as a renewable energy hub.

