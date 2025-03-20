New Telegraph

March 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Oando, REA Sign…

Oando, REA Sign MOU For 1.2GW Solar Energy Project

Oando Clean Energy and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 1.2-gigawatt (GW) solar project aimed at providing electricity for millions of Nigerians.

OandO in a statement yesterday, explained that the project would be Nigeria’s Largest Solar Power Project when completed and would contribute significantly to the country’s move towards sustainable energy.

The President & Chief Executive Officer, Oando Clean Energy, Ademola Ogunbanjo, stated that the project is innovative.

According to him, it will feature Africa’s first solar module assembly plant with a recycling line, ensuring that old and dysfunctional solar panels are repurposed into raw materials for various uses.

He added that the first phase of the project, a 600MW solar power rollout, is scheduled for completion in 2026. Ogunbanjo said: “This is Africa’s first solar module assembly plant with a recycling line that will see old and dysfunctional solar panels recycled into raw materials for various purposes.”

The REA’s Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Abba Aliyu, de – scribed the project as a “game-changer.“ According to him, it will boost Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, enhance electricity access, and create jobs through local manufacturing.

He said: “This collaboration is a game-changer, not just in expanding access to electricity but in positioning Nigeria as a renewable energy hub.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigerian Breweries Secures Full Ownership Of DWSN
Read Next

Seplat Energy Secures 87% Buyback Of $567m Bond In Tender Offer
Share
Copy Link
×