Oando Posts Mixed FY’25 Results As Profit Rises On Strong Upstream Output

Oando PLC has reported a mixed financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, with lower revenue and gross profit but improved profitability, cash flow and significantly higher upstream production, according to its unaudited full-year results released on February 1, 2026.

The integrated energy group posted revenue of N3.21 trillion in 2025, down 21 per cent from N4.09 trillion in the previous year. The decline was largely driven by a deliberate reduction in lower-margin refined product trading activities amid structural changes in Nigeria’s downstream market.

Trading operations revenue fell 26 per cent year-on-year to N2.73 trillion. Despite the revenue decline, profit after tax rose by 10 per cent to N241.3 billion, compared with N220.1 billion in 2024, supported by higher upstream production, impairment reversals and favorable tax adjustments.

Earnings per share increased by 67 per cent to N30. Gross profit, however, declined sharply by 82 per cent to N27.8 billion from N155.9 billion a year earlier, reflecting changes in revenue mix, reduced trading volumes and the impact of non-cash items.

Operating profit also dropped significantly to N50 billion from N570 billion in 2024. Upstream operations delivered strong growth during the year, with total production rising 52 per cent to 12.04 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The increase was supported by the first full year of consolidated operations following the acquisition of the NAOC joint venture assets in 2024. Average daily production rose by 32 per cent to 32,482 barrels of oil equivalent per day.