Oando Plc Joins Afreximbank’s Afrexinsure Subsidiary Portfolio

AfrexInsure, the who l l yow n e d Specialty Insurance Subsidiary of Afri – can Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has announced its onboarding of Oando PLC as one of its strategic clients, further strengthening the business relationship between Oando PLC and the bank.

With Oando on board its clientele portfolio, this new development aligns with Afreximbank’s financial support to the company, with critical risk management solutions, ensuring that the bank’s investment in Oando PLC’s operations in Nigeria is safeguarded through tailored specialty insurance solutions.

By mitigating operational and geopolitical risks, the collaboration would enhance Oando’s resilience, promote sustainable energy development and reinforce Afreximbank’s commitment to economic growth and regional stability in the trade ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Ex – ecutive Officer (CEO), Jonas Mushosho, and Principal Officer of AfrexInsure, said: “This strategic collaboration between Oando and AfrexInsure will help promote local content in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

The collaboration, which also underscores a shared commitment aimed at fostering economic empowerment and contributing to the sustainable development of Africa’s natural resources, will also strengthen the African insurance sector by retaining premium flows within the continent and fostering Africa’s financial sustainability.”

On his part, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu CON, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with Afreximbank where we have seen the Bank support our vision for energy in Africa, not only with essential financing but also with invaluable guidance and ad visory support.

