Oando Picks Chairman

Oando PLC has appointed Mr. Ademola Akinrele as Chairman, Board of Directors. Also, the company appointed Mr. Cosmas Iwueze as an independent non-executive director.

Akinrele was appointed following the decision of His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland to step down as chairman and retire as a board member of the company.

In a notice at the Nigerian Exchange Limited signed by the Company Secretary, Ayotola Jagun, the former chairman served with unparalleled distinction for over 18 years on the board, including 12 years as chairman.

Akinrele has extensive experience and expertise to this role, having previously served as a non-executive director on the board and as chairman of the governance & nominations committee.

He is widely recognised as a leading authority in commercial law, litigation, aviation, and maritime matters. Akinrele obtained a degree in law from University College London and an LL.M from the University of Cambridge.

He has served on the boards of Agip Plc, Danos & Curole Marine Contractors and other notable institutions. His exceptional leadership abilities and capacity to foster consensus among stakeholders position him well to lead the board effectively.

Also, Iwueze is a seasoned petroleum engineer and business leader with over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry.

He joined Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in 1990 and rose through positions of increasing responsibility across reservoir and asset management, commercial development, operations, project management and business strategy.

