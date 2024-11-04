Oando Picks CEO For Subsidiary

Share

Oando Plc has appointed Ademola Ogunbanjo as president and chief executive officer of its subsidiary, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL).

The company explained in a statement that the Ogunbanjo’s appointment would drive its ambitious goal of fostering sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria, aligning with the broader global movement toward decarbonisation.

He has extensive experience across multiple industries, including banking, telecommunications, and oil and gas.

Also, he has served as the executive vice president at OCEL, where he worked closely with Ainojie Alexander Irune, the former president of the company.

His tenure as executive vice president positioned him at the forefront of OCEL’s renewable energy initiatives, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader within the energy sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: