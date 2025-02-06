Oando Offers Shareholders N97.6bn Worth Of Additional Shares

Share

Oando is rewarding its shareholders by giving them an incredible 1.28 billion additional shares in the form of stock dividend.

This means shareholders will get more shares added to their investment portfolio at no extra cost. The sheer size of the offering, with 1.28 billion shares distributed, makes it the biggest shareholder reward in Oando’s history.

This decision follows the approval of shareholders at the Company’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on December 17, 2024, authorising “the company may cause shares received pursuant to subresolution (b) above, and/or their cash equivalent to be distributed to shareholders of record at date(s) as may be determined by the Board of Directors, from time to time, on a pro-rata basis.”

Subsequently, the Board of Directors resolved to distribute the shares in two tranches in a meeting held on January 30, 2025.

The total worth of shares valued at ₦97,562,157,676, based on Oando PLC’s closing share price of ₦76 as of January 30, 2025, will be distributed to its shareholders beginning with 641,856,301 ordinary shares at the close of business on February 14, 2025, and 641,856,300 ordinary shares at the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Stock dividends are considered more superior to cash dividends as shareholders are being given the choice of either keeping their return on investment or turning it to cash whenever they want; with a cash dividend, that option is unavailable.

In this instance, Oando shareholders are getting a return on investment of over 10 per cent. The increase in shares also means an increase in potential future dividends, as the more shares a shareholder owns, the more dividends they can potentially receive.

Furthermore, instead of paying cash, which could weaken the company’s future financial position, Oando is preserving value and ensuring shareholders benefit from future growth through this scheme.

By distributing shares, the company can maintain a strong financial position, which is crucial for future growth and investment opportunities.

Share

Please follow and like us: