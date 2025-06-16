Oando Names ED

Share

Oando Plc has appointed Ms. Ayotola Jagun as executive director in accordance with Article 88 of its articles of association.

The company said in a statement that her wealth of experience would be instrumental in strengthening its institutional frameworks, enhancing risk management and oversight, and ensuring that our corporate.

Jagun is a seasoned legal and governance professional with over three decades of experience spanning the professional services, financial services and energy sectors.

She brings deep expertise in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, and sustainability to the company Over the past 14 years, Ayotola has served as Oando’s chief compliance officer/company secretary, and has been instrumental in aligning the company’s corporate practices with global standards, fostering a culture of transparency, and strengthening stakeholder confidence.

A dual-qualified lawyer, she is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales.

