Oando Launches Scholarship Scheme For Tertiary Institutions’ Students

Oando Joint Venture (JV), comprising NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited (OERNL), has officially launched applications for its 2025/2026 Tertiary Scholarship Scheme, reaffirming its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a statement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Group Plc, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, noted that the initiative was inspired by the words of late South African President Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

According to Tinubu, the scholarship scheme is designed to support the academic pursuits of undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions, with a dual focus on Oando’s host communities and the nation at large.

“This scholarship program empowers young Nigerians with the tools they need to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth and prosperity,” he said.

The program features two distinct award categories including Host Communities Merit Award: For students who are indigenes of Oando’s host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Imo States.

The second category is the National Merit Award: Open to students from other parts of Nigeria (excluding host communities), pursuing degrees in Engineering, Geology, Geosciences, and Agricultural Sciences.

“This inclusive approach ensures that talented students from across Nigeria have the opportunity to benefit from this initiative.

“Oando remains deeply committed to empowering the next generation by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive. We believe education is a vital component of our social responsibility and an essential pillar for national development,” the statement read.

