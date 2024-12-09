Oando Hires Directors

Share

Oando Plc has has appointed Mr. Ken Igbokwe and Mr. Bashir Bello as independent non-executive directors. The company explained in a statement that the appointment was in accordance with Article 88 of its articles of association, adding that the Nigerian Exchange Limited, shareholders and other stakeholders had been notified about the appointment of new independent directors.

Igbokwe is a highly experienced management and consulting professional with over 35 years of expertise in various sectors, including oil & gas, financial services, and the public sector. At PwC Nigeria, he held key top leadership roles in assurance, rax and consulting.

He has experience spanning a wide range of areas such as statutory, financial and process audits & assurance, business valuations, dispute resolution, financial and information systems risk management, corporate strategy development, corporate performance management, and tax plan ning.

In his role as country leader of PwC Nigeria, Igbokwe has responsibility for driving strategic thinking and the visioning that underpinned the growth of the firm. He was in this leadership position for 10 years during which PwC Nigeria business recorded tremendous growth.

