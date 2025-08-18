Oando Hires CCO

Oando Plc has appointed Mrs. Folasade IbidapoObe as chief compliance officer and company secretary. The appointment follows the departure of Ms. Ayotola Jagun, who previously held the dual role.

The company said in a statement that the appointment has been communicated to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders, and stakeholders in accordance with regulatory disclosure requirements. Ibidapo-Obe is a dual-qualified legal practitioner and corporate governance expert with nearly two decades of experience across multiple jurisdictions.

She obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degreefrom the University of Lagos and a Master of Law (LLM) degree with distinction in international corporate governance and financial regulation from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. She is a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada and earn certifications as a Certified AntiMoney Laundering Specialist, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Ethics Officer.

Also, she is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Law Society of Ontario, the Toronto Lawyers Association and the Ontario Bar Association. Ibidapo-Obe began her legal career at Strachan Partners and subsequently held progressive roles at Ocean and Oil Holdings Nigeria, Oando Energy Resources Inc. in Toronto and Enghouse Systems. Her most recent position was Assistant Corporate Secretary at Magna International Inc., a leading global automotive supplier based in Canada.