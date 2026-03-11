Oando Delays Release Of 2025 Audited Results, 2026 Q1 Financials

Oando has announced a delay in the publication of its 2025 audited financial statements and 2026 first-quarter unaudited financial statements, citing ongoing integration of newly acquired systems following its recent acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC).

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) today, the company said it would be unable to meet the regulatory deadline of March 31, 2026, for filing its 2025 audited financial statements.

The company said it now expects to complete and submit the 2025 audited financial statements on or before May 30, 2026.

According to the energy firm, the delay is mainly due to the ongoing migration and integration of its legacy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems with the system inherited as part of the NAOC acquisition.

Oando explained that the integration process has required extensive testing, alignment of accounting policies, harmonisation of reporting frameworks, and the consolidation of charts of accounts to ensure consistency, accuracy and compliance with applicable financial reporting standards.

The company noted that the delay is not expected to exceed 45 days from the original filing deadline, after which the audited results will be presented to its board for approval and subsequently submitted to the authorities for regulatory clearance before publication.

Oando also disclosed that it would be unable to file its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending March 30, 2026, before the release of the audited 2025 accounts. As a result, both the 2026 first-quarter results and the 2025 audited financial statements are expected to be filed on or before May 30, 2026.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of financial reporting integrity, transparency and timely disclosure in line with the listing rules of the Nigerian Exchange.

It also expressed regret over any inconvenience the delay may cause investors and stakeholders, while appreciating their understanding and continued support.