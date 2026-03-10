Oando Committed To Indigenous Upstream Growth –Irune

The Managing Director, Oando Energy Resources, Ainojie Irune, has said the company is in alignment with strategies to strengthen Nigeria’s indigenous upstream ecosystem.

He reaffirmed Oando Energy Resources’ long-term commitment to Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) and to advancing indigenous upstream capacity in Nigeria. “Oando remains firmly invested in the growth and institutional strengthening of IPPG.

As indigenous companies lead the next phase of upstream development, disciplined execution, strong governance, and coordinated advocacy will be critical to sustaining production growth and ensuring industry stability,” he said.

He spoke during a strategic visit to the company by the Chairman, IPPG as well as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Aradel Holdings, Adegbite Falade.

A statement also noted that the high-level engagement focused on deepening collaboration among indigenous producers and advancing coordinated industry advocacy as local operators assume greater responsibility for Nigeria’s oil and gas output, a statement from Oando stated.

Falade said the pivotal role Oando had continued pivotal role within IPPG and across the broader upstream sector. He commended the company’s leadership, particularly the continued support of Oando Plc’s Group Chief Executive, Wale Tinubu, and Deputy Group Chief Executive, Omamofe Boyo.

He expressed special appreciation for the company’s contribution of resources and manpower toward IPPG’s 10-year anniversary activities, describing it as a demonstration of Oando’s longstanding dedication to industry development.

He stated that as indigenous operators continue to consolidate their role in driving national output, there is the need for sharper advocacy, stronger institutional alignment, and deeper coordination among member companies. He said: “Over the last decade, indigenous producers have shifted the centreof gravity in Nigeria’s upstream industry.

Today, IPPG members account for more than half of national production. Oando is a solid part of that story and has consistently strengthened our collective voice in external engagements. “Our next phase is about refining our engagement and leveraging our collective presence more deliberately for impact.

Indigenous producers must actively shape regulation and policy in line with operational realities.” In concluding the meeting, Irune welcomed the strengthening of IPPG’s leadership structure, noting that robust institutional frameworks will be essential as the industry adapts to evolving regulatory, operational, and market dynamics.