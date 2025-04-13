Oando Alerts Of Three ‘Sabotage’ Pipeline Attacks

Share

Oando Plc has decried that three sabotage attacks had targeted its pipelines in the Bayelsa state over the past week, Reuters yesterday reported.

It said the incidents involved the 18-inch Tepidaba-Brass crude oil pipeline in the Brass local government area and the 24-inch Ogboinbiri/Obiobi gas link in Southern Ijaw district, Oando, which owns Eni’s former unit Nigerian Agip Oil Co.

The company further said it has activated emergency response to contain the impact and deployed leak repair teams to the affected sites.

Oando said it is working with authorities to conduct a joint investigation visit to determine the extent and cause of the sabotage.

It added that after the visit, the company will commence full-scale repairs to resume operations as quickly as possible.

