Oando: AGM To Anchor Nigeria’s Largest Private-Sector Recapitalisation Plan

Oando Plc is embarking on one of the most consequential financial restructurings in Nigeria’s recent corporate history as it confronts capital erosion from the 2024 fiscal year and simultaneously prepares to raise up to N500 billion in fresh capital.

The twin moves, aimed at stabilising the company’s capital structure and charting a sustainable growth trajectory, will dominate proceedings at two pivotal shareholder meetings slated for August 11, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the company and signed by Ayotola Jagun, its Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, the integrated energy group will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at 2:00pm to deliberate exclusively on addressing the diminution of capital for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The session will be preceded by the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier that day, where shareholders will vote on a sweeping capital raise and corporate restructuring agenda.

At the heart of the company’s rescue and expansion plan is a proposal to raise up to N500 billion or its foreign currency equivalent through the issuance of up to 10 billion ordinary shares.

The fundraise may be executed via public offerings, private placements, rights issues, or debt-to-equity conversions, with approvals being sought to execute transactions both locally and in international capital markets.

In addition, Oando plans to convert up to $300 million of its existing ReservesBased Lending (RBL) facility into equity, a strategic move designed to deleverage its balance sheet and improve financial resilience.

The company is also seeking shareholder nod to establish a $1.5 billion multi-instrument issuance programme—comprising bonds, structured certificates, and other hybrid instruments—to support longterm expansion.