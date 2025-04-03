Oakonsult Brings Renewed Hope For Children With Disabilities

Share

A transformative new chapter is set to begin for children and young people with disabilities in Nigeria, as OAKonsult, an international organisation, prepares to break ground on OAK Centre Prime—a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to their care and development.

Scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, the groundbreaking ceremony will mark the commencement of construction on a 35-acre site in Oolo, near Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

The facility aims to provide world-class support, rehabilitation, and education for individuals with disabilities and complex medical needs.

Speaking on the master plan, Chief Responsibility Officer of OAKonsult and Project Coordinator Mrs. Olufunke Adeloye described OAK Centre Prime as a transformative initiative designed to address the urgent need for specialised disability care in Nigeria.

Mrs. Adeloye called for partnerships with government institutions, philanthropists, professionals, social workers, parents, and the diaspora community to bring this pioneering initiative to life. “We invite stakeholders at all levels to join us in setting a new standard for disability care and inclusion in Nigeria,” she urged.

“The centre will offer personalised care, modern therapeutic and diagnostic services, and a holistic support system for children and young people with disabilities aged 0-25. Our goal is to provide an alternative to families who currently travel abroad in search of quality disability care,” she stated.

OAK Centre Prime will feature residential accommodation for children, young people, staff, and guests; a well-equipped healthcare centre for specialised medical needs; a daycare centre and therapeutic facilities; a water park, botanical garden, and nature park for recreation and therapy; and OAK Farms, a chapel, and a sports and recreation centre.

Others are a pecialised equipment, including wheelchairs and communication aids; and professional advisory and emotional support services for families. “Although we operate within Christian values, OAK Centre Prime is open to families of all beliefs within the disability community.

Our multi-disciplinary team of caregivers, educators, and health professionals will be trained to global best practice standards to ensure the highest quality of care,” Mrs. Adeloye added. OAKonsult, established in 2021, envisions closing the gaps in disability care by offering specialised education, respite facilities, skill-building programmes, and advocacy.

