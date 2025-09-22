Oakleaf Fitness To Hold Fifth Fiesta In Abuja

Pharmaceutical Firm, Oakleaf Fitness, is set to hold its fifth fiesta for the first time in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Saturday, October 4, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the event will take place at the Monoliza Amusement Park, Dikko Road, Abuja, at 8 am as the pharmaceutical firm amplifies the message of healthy living and a vibrant lifestyle.

The event organisers noted that they are expecting between 400 and 500 participants, including fitness enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, families, and members of the public who are interested in living healthily.

Dipo Adetuyi, Oakleaf Pharma’s Managing Director, branded Abuja a natural choice as it exudes an agile and health-conscious population.

“Abuja was a natural choice because it is the nation’s capital and a very vibrant city with a young, dynamic, and active population. It also has a strong culture of sports and fitness, so taking the Fiesta to Abuja was a no-brainer.

“We want people to understand that working out and living healthy can be fun, exciting, and sustainable. Fitness doesn’t have to be boring or monotonous. Through this, we hope participants will be inspired to continue incorporating exercise, healthy eating, and overall wellness into their daily routines.”

Adetuyi also disclosed that the firm had set plans in place to hold the fiesta in Ibadan and Port Harcourt next year.