OAIC Seeks Collective Effort In Fight Against GBV

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) yesterday sought support from the public in the fight against digital violence against women and girls, as well as other forms of gender-based violence (GBV).

OAIC Nigeria Region President Israel Akinadewo made the call at this year’s #16 DaysofActivism held in collaboration with the UN Women at Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) Lagos.

Akinadewo, who doubles as the Prelate of MCCSW, said there was a need to intensify awareness on the dangers of GBV and protect women and girls online. He said: “What we are doing is for us to emphasize, listen, and focus on social media digital violence.

“You know, a lot of women have been undermined as a sort of social media issue, exposing their private lives and the rest. “That’s why we are fighting it now, because the whole world has been digitalized.

“So, we want to ensure that before it gets out of hand, we educate people as to why they must observe ethics, ethical behaviors when they are dealing with technology.

That is sadly the issue.” While urging the prioritising and inclusion of discussions on GBV in schools’ curricula, the cleric said: “We must continue to educate.