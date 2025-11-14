OAIC Makes Case For Climate Change Adaptation, Sustainability

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigeria Region, has urged a shift beyond awareness of climate change to practical adaptation, climate-resistant practices.

This is towards sustaining the changing climate that affects every sectors of life, particularly agriculture.

During a workshop in the Ughelli and Asaba areas, government officials, traditional rulers, agricultural extension officers, scientists, smallholder farmers, development partners and christian leaders from Delta and Akwa Ibom participated.

OAIC Nigeria Region President Israel Akinadewo said the workshop, supported by OAIC International, with Rev. Daniel Okoh as its International President, marked another significant step in collective journey to build climate-resilient communities and sustainable agricultural systems across Delta and Akwa Ibom States.

Akinadewo, represented by Senior Apostle Emmanuel Gbadebo) said:”The OAIC has always believed that the Church must not only preach salvation for the soul but also provide solutions for the sustainability of the earth, which God entrusted to humanity’s care.

“Our mandate compels us to act through: education, research, and community engagement; to assist the wider society adapt to the changing climate that now affects every sector of life, particularly agriculture.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a daily reality for farmers and rural communities who depend on the earth for their livelihood.

It manifests in unpredictable rainfall, prolonged dry seasons, flooding, declining soil fertility, and increased pest invasions, all of which have severely affected food security and house – hold income.”